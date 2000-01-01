Company Profile

Femsa is a holding company with controlling interests in three entities: It owns a 47% economic and 56% voting interest in Coca-Cola Femsa, while wholly owning Femsa Comercio and CB Equity. CB Equity houses a 15% stake in Heineken, while Comercio operates through three primary business units: proximity, which houses Oxxo, the largest small-format chain in the Americas, with convenience stores in Mexico and South America (including Brazil through a joint venture with Raizen); health, which operates pharmacies across a geographic footprint similar to Oxxo; and fuel, which operates retail service stations under franchisee arrangements in Mexico. Femsa also controls several other tangential businesses, including logistics services and restaurant operations, such as Specialty’s in the U.S.Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV is a part of the beverage industry. Its business involves production and distribution of soft drinks.