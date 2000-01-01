Fonar Corp (NASDAQ:FONR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FONR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FONR
- Market Cap$129.790m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FONR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS3444374058
Company Profile
Fonar Corp is engaged in the research, development, production and marketing of medical scanning equipment. The Company operates in two segments manufacturing and servicing of medical equipment and management of diagnostic imaging centers.