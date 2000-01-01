FONCIERE VINDI SA (EURONEXT:MLVIN)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MLVIN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MLVIN

  • Market Cap€49.040m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MLVIN
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011605617

Company Profile

FONCIERE VINDI SA is a holding company. The Company owns shares in three listed real estate companies and in nine unlisted real estate companies.

Latest MLVIN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .