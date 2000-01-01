Food Idea Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8179)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8179

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8179

  • Market CapHKD91.280m
  • SymbolSEHK:8179
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3653P2009

Company Profile

Food Idea Holdings Ltd is engaged in the production, sales and distribution of food products. Its operating segments include - Catering Services, Food Products Operation, Investments, and Money Lending.

Latest 8179 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .