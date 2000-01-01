Footasylum Ordinary Shares (LSE:FOOT)

UK company
Market Info - FOOT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FOOT

  • Market Cap£88.600m
  • SymbolLSE:FOOT
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYPHD607

Company Profile

Footasylum PLC is a retailer of sports and fashion footwear and clothing. It operates a multi-channel model which combines a 61 stores in a variety of high street, mall and retail park locations in cities and towns throughout Great Britain.

