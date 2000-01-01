Company Profile

Foran Mining Corp is a Canadian exploration and development company. The company is focused on zinc and copper resource development in the Hanson Lake VMS Camp in east-central Saskatchewan, Canada. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, Balsam, Hanson Lake Project. In addition, the company holds an interest in several other properties.