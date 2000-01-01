Foran Mining Corp (TSX:FOM)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FOM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FOM
- Market CapCAD12.360m
- SymbolTSX:FOM
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA3449112018
Company Profile
Foran Mining Corp is a Canadian exploration and development company. The company is focused on zinc and copper resource development in the Hanson Lake VMS Camp in east-central Saskatchewan, Canada. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, Balsam, Hanson Lake Project. In addition, the company holds an interest in several other properties.Foran Mining Corp is a Canadian exploration and development company. The company is focused on zinc and copper resource development in the Hanson Lake VMS Camp in east-central Saskatchewan, Canada.