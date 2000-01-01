Foran Mining Corp (TSX:FOM)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FOM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FOM

  • Market CapCAD12.360m
  • SymbolTSX:FOM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3449112018

Company Profile

Foran Mining Corp is a Canadian exploration and development company. The company is focused on zinc and copper resource development in the Hanson Lake VMS Camp in east-central Saskatchewan, Canada. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, Balsam, Hanson Lake Project. In addition, the company holds an interest in several other properties.Foran Mining Corp is a Canadian exploration and development company. The company is focused on zinc and copper resource development in the Hanson Lake VMS Camp in east-central Saskatchewan, Canada.

Latest FOM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .