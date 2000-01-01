Forbes Energy Services Ltd (TSE:FLSS)

North American company
Market Info - FLSS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FLSS

  • Market CapCAD2.070m
  • SymbolTSE:FLSS
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3451432005

Company Profile

Forbes Energy Services Ltd is an independent oilfield services contractor that provides a range of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies to help develop and enhance the production of oil and natural gas.

