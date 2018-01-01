Forbes Ventures (AQUIS:FOR) Share Price

FOR
Forbes Ventures
UK company
Financial Services
Asset Management
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
NEXX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Forbes Ventures PLC is an investment company that focuses on consolidating companies in inefficient market sectors, by raising capital, providing strategic support and using technology to improve the resulting company's efficiency and scalability. Forbes' strategy is to invest, add value and pursue each of its investments up until profitable and then exit through IPO, Private Equity or Trade Sales within a 3 - 5-year horizon. The company has its focus on Health and Social Care, Leisure and Hospitality, and Finance.Forbes Ventures PLC is an investment company that focuses in consolidating companies in inefficient market sectors, by raising capital, providing strategic support and using technology to improve the resulting company's efficiency and scalability.
AQUIS:FOR
KYG361891016
GBX
Loading Comparison
Latest FOR News