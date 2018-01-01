Forbes Ventures (AQUIS:FOR) Share Price

Company Profile

Forbes Ventures PLC is an investment company that focuses on consolidating companies in inefficient market sectors, by raising capital, providing strategic support and using technology to improve the resulting company's efficiency and scalability. Forbes' strategy is to invest, add value and pursue each of its investments up until profitable and then exit through IPO, Private Equity or Trade Sales within a 3 - 5-year horizon. The company has its focus on Health and Social Care, Leisure and Hospitality, and Finance.