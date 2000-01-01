Company Profile

Forbo Holding AG manufactures and sells flooring and movement systems. The company organizes itself into two segments based on product type. The Flooring Systems segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells commercial and residential floor coverings, entrance flooring systems, and building and construction flooring adhesives to the construction and remodeling industries. The Movement Systems segment sells conveyor and processing belts, plastic modular belts, power transmission belts, and flat modular belts, to the food, automotive, and fitness equipment industries. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.