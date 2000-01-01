Forbo Holding AG (SIX:FORN)
Forbo Holding AG manufactures and sells flooring and movement systems. The company organizes itself into two segments based on product type. The Flooring Systems segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells commercial and residential floor coverings, entrance flooring systems, and building and construction flooring adhesives to the construction and remodeling industries. The Movement Systems segment sells conveyor and processing belts, plastic modular belts, power transmission belts, and flat modular belts, to the food, automotive, and fitness equipment industries. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.Forbo Holding AG is a producer of floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, as well as power transmission and conveyor belt solutions. Its segments include Flooring Systems and Movement Systems.