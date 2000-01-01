Force Commodities Ltd (ASX:4CE)

APAC company
Market Info - 4CE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 4CE

  • Market CapAUD5.100m
  • SymbolASX:4CE
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000004CE0

Company Profile

Force Commodities Ltd is engaged in the exploration & development of gold projects in Australia. Its projects include The Kitotolo Lithium Project, The Kanuka Lithium Project and Halls Peak Project among others.

Latest 4CE news

