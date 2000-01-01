Company Profile

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. The company has about 14.1% market share in the United States and about 7% share in Europe. Sales in North America and Europe made up 68% and 20% of 2019 auto revenue, respectively. Ford has about 190,000 employees, including about 56,000 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.Ford Motor Co manufactures, markets, and services Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electronic vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. It also provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company.