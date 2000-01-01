Forent Energy Ltd (TSX:FEN)

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:FEN
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • ISINCA34551Q2036

Company Profile

Forent Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with mineral rights holdings, reserves, and production in Alberta, Canada.

