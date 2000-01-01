Forent Energy Ltd (TSX:FEN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FEN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FEN
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:FEN
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA34551Q2036
Company Profile
Forent Energy Ltd is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company with mineral rights holdings, reserves, and production in Alberta, Canada.