ForFarmers NV (EURONEXT:FFARM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FFARM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FFARM
- Market Cap€566.390m
- SymbolEURONEXT:FFARM
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINNL0011832811
Company Profile
ForFarmers NV is in the business of feeding. Its operations include sourcing of ingredients, production, and sale of feed products, sale of crop products, associated outbound logistics.