Company Info - 484

  • Market CapHKD546.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:484
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG363361083

Company Profile

Forgame Holdings Ltd is engaged in development and publishing of web games and mobile games through its owned web-based and mobile platforms 91wan.com, 2918.com, 915.com and 336.com and third party web-based and mobile platforms in China.

