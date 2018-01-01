ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Share Price

FORG
ForgeRock Inc
North American company
Technology
Software - Infrastructure
Company Profile
ForgeRock Inc is a next-generation cloud identity company. Its products include Identity Management, Access Management, Identity Governance, AI-powered Autonomous Identity. Its revenue includes recurring revenue from term licenses, SaaS, and maintenance and support which it refers to as subscription revenue. It generates revenues from the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
Symbol
NYSE:FORG
ISIN
US34631B1017
Currency
USD
