Foris AG (XETRA:FRS)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FRS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FRS

  • Market Cap€13.440m
  • SymbolXETRA:FRS
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005775803

Company Profile

Foris AG is a commercial litigation financing company.Foris AG is a commercial litigation financing company.

Latest FRS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .