Forise International Ltd (SGX:I5H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - I5H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - I5H
- Market CapSGD8.520m
- SymbolSGX:I5H
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINSG1Y70948001
Company Profile
Forise International Ltd is a Singapore-based investment holding company. It is engaged in providing corporate advisory, strategic planning, financial restructuring, management consulting, commercial factoring, and other services.