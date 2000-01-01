Formycon AG (XETRA:FYB)

European company
Company Info - FYB

  • Market Cap€290.000m
  • SymbolXETRA:FYB
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A1EWVY8

Company Profile

Formycon AG is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. It is also engaged in the diagnostic laboratory services and works for third parties.

