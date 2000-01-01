Company Profile

Forrester Research Inc is a United-States-based company that provides independent research, data, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: The Product segment includes the product management organization that is responsible for product pricing and packaging and the launch of new products. In addition, the Product segment includes the Company's Data, Connect and Events organizations and generates majority revenue for the company; The Research segment is responsible for writing the research and performing the Webinars and inquiries for its Research and Connect products. The Project Consulting segment offers project consulting services.Forrester Research Inc is a provider of business services. Its portfolio of services include independent research, data, and advisory services.