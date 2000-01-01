Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. The company is an advanced stage explorer with assets under development in Namibia, Africa. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly owned Norasa Uranium Project into production. Norasa project is the consolidation of the Valencia and Namibplaas Uranium projects.