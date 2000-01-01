Fort St James Nickel Corp (TSX:FTJ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FTJ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FTJ

  • Market CapCAD1.660m
  • SymbolTSX:FTJ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3485823056

Company Profile

Fort St James Nickel Corp is a Canadian based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, evaluation and exploration of mineral properties in North America.

Latest FTJ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .