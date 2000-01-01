Forte Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FBRX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FBRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FBRX
- Market Cap$467.160m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FBRX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS34962G1094
Company Profile
Forte Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on dermatology. The company is developing a live biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. FB-401 has completed Phase 1/2a testing in adult and pediatric patients with atopic dermatitis. It plans to advance FB-401 into a randomized Phase 2 clinical trial in mid-2020.