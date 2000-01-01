Forte Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FBRX)

North American company
  • Market Cap$467.160m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FBRX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS34962G1094

Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on dermatology. The company is developing a live biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. FB-401 has completed Phase 1/2a testing in adult and pediatric patients with atopic dermatitis. It plans to advance FB-401 into a randomized Phase 2 clinical trial in mid-2020.

