Forte Consolidated Ltd (ASX:FRC)

APAC company
Market Info - FRC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FRC

  • Market CapAUD12.930m
  • SymbolASX:FRC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000FRC2

Company Profile

Forte Consolidated Ltd is engaged in the exploration for and evaluation of economic deposits for gold and other minerals in Australia.

