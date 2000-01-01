Company Profile

FORTEC Elektronik AG is a Germany based company. It is a system supplier for equipment manufacturers of industrial high-tech products. Its product portfolio includes large format displays, displays with LED backlight, touchscreens, single board computer, embedded motherboards, slot CPU cards, and VacuBond. chassis mount, external power supplies, among others.