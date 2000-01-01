Fortem Resources Inc (TSX:FTM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FTM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FTM

  • Market CapCAD160.820m
  • SymbolTSX:FTM
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINUS34961A1034

Company Profile

Fortem Resources Inc, formerly Strongbow Resources Inc is an oil & gas energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties.

Latest FTM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .