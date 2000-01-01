Fortem Resources Inc (TSX:FTM.H)
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FTM.H
- Market CapCAD76.880m
- SymbolTSX:FTM.H
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS34961A1034
Company Profile
Fortem Resources Inc is a diversified natural resource company. The company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and Canada. It focuses on developing quality energy projects with lower risk profiles and identified upside potential. The company's resource includes oil and gas resource and mining resource. Its oil and gas resource consists of Big-lake energy, Black dragon energy, Colony energy, and Rolling rock resources. The mining resource includes City of the gold project which is approximately 465 square kilometers on-site hydropower, water, and infrastructure project which covers approximately 100 surface gold mines in Myanmar.Fortem Resources Inc, formerly Strongbow Resources Inc is an oil & gas energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties.