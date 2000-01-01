Company Profile

Fortem Resources Inc is a diversified natural resource company. The company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and Canada. It focuses on developing quality energy projects with lower risk profiles and identified upside potential. The company's resource includes oil and gas resource and mining resource. Its oil and gas resource consists of Big-lake energy, Black dragon energy, Colony energy, and Rolling rock resources. The mining resource includes City of the gold project which is approximately 465 square kilometers on-site hydropower, water, and infrastructure project which covers approximately 100 surface gold mines in Myanmar.Fortem Resources Inc, formerly Strongbow Resources Inc is an oil & gas energy company. The Company is engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties.