Company Profile

Forterra Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of pipe and precast products which can be used for water-related infrastructure applications including water transmission, distribution, and drainage. The reportable segments of the company are drainage pipe and products, Corporate and water pipe and products where drainage pipe and products segment derive the major revenue. The products of the company include reinforced concrete pipe, pipe end sections, precast junction boxes, pre-cast sanitary manholes, double tees, noise walls, and bridge girders.Forterra Inc is engaged in manufacturing pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution and drainage.