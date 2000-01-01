Forterra (LSE:FORT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FORT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FORT
- Market Cap£650.430m
- SymbolLSE:FORT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorBuilding Materials
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYYW3C20
Company Profile
Forterra PLC operates in the construction industry. The company with its subsidiaries manufactures and sells bricks, dense and lightweight blocks, precast concrete, concrete block paving and other complementary building products.