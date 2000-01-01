Fortescue Metals Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:FMG)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FMG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FMG
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:FMG
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FMG4
Company Profile
Fortescue Metals Group is an Australia-based iron ore miner. It has grown from obscurity at the start of 2008 to become the world's fourth-largest producer. Growth was fuelled by debt, most of which has been repaid. Expansion from 55 million tonnes in fiscal 2012 to about 180 million tonnes in 2020 means Fortescue supplies nearly 10% of global seaborne iron ore. However, with longer-term demand likely to decline, as China's economy matures, we expect Fortescue's future margins to be below historical averages.Fortescue Metals Group Ltd is an iron ore producer operating in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company has properties in Chichester and Solomon Hematite.