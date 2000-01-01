Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FTS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FTS

  • Market Cap$18.921bn
  • SymbolNYSE:FTS
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Electric
  • Currency
  • ISINCA3495531079

Company Profile

Fortis Inc is an electric and gas utility holding company. The company's regulated utilities serves customers across Canada and in the United States and the Caribbean.

Latest FTS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .