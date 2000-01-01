Company Profile

Fortis owns and operates utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 2.5 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in eight U.S. states, with more than 16,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines in operation.Fortis Inc is an electric and gas utility holding company. The company's regulated utilities serves customers across Canada and in the United States and the Caribbean.