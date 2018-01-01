Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) Share Price

Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is an infrastructure and equipment leasing company based in the United States. The company's reportable segments are Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, Ports and Terminals, Transtar, Corporate and Other. Aviation Leasing consists of aircraft and aircraft engines and generates the majority of revenue for the company. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is an infrastructure and equipment leasing company. It leases aircrafts, shipping containers, support vessels and anchor handling tug supply vessels.