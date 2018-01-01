Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) Share Price

FTAI
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
North American company
Industrials
Rental & Leasing Services
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is an infrastructure and equipment leasing company based in the United States. The company's reportable segments are Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, Ports and Terminals, Transtar, Corporate and Other. Aviation Leasing consists of aircraft and aircraft engines and generates the majority of revenue for the company. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America.Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is an infrastructure and equipment leasing company. It leases aircrafts, shipping containers, support vessels and anchor handling tug supply vessels.
NASDAQ:FTAI
US34960P1012
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest FTAI News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News