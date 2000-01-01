Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI)
North American company
Market Info - FVI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FVI
- Market CapCAD519.340m
- SymbolTSE:FVI
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSilver
- Currency
- ISINCA3499151080
Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is a Canada-based precious metals producer. It's business operations comprised of mining and related activities in Latin America, including exploration, extraction, and processing of silver- lead, zinc, and silver-gold and the sale of these products. The company operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru and the San Jose silver, gold mine in southern Mexico, and is developing the Lindero gold Project in northern Argentina.