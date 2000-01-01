Fortune Asia Group Ltd (ASX:FYA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FYA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FYA
- Market CapAUD3.640m
- SymbolASX:FYA
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FYA2
Company Profile
Fortune Asia Group Ltd is engaged in the exploration for copper, gold and other mineral deposits in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China.