Fortune Bay Corp (TSX:FOR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FOR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FOR

  • Market CapCAD5.570m
  • SymbolTSX:FOR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA34964F1099

Company Profile

Fortune Bay Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of two mining projects: the Goldfields project located in northern Saskatchewan and the Ixhuatán project located in the northern Chiapas State in Mexico.

Latest FOR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .