Fortune Minerals Ltd (TSE:FT)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FT
- Market CapCAD21.570m
- SymbolTSE:FT
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA34967D1015
Company Profile
Fortune Minerals Ltd is a stage mining company. The primary business activity is the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The firm is focused on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill that will produce a bulk concentrate for shipment to a refinery that the company plans to construct in Saskatchewan. The products will be used to produce cobalt chemicals at the refinery which is used to make high-performance rechargeable batteries, bismuth metals and chemicals, and gold. The firm also owns the Sue- Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit. The firm also maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite deposits in northwest British Columbia. The company generates no revenue.Fortune Minerals Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It's commodities include gold, cobalt and bismuth. Its project include the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project.