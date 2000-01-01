Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Ltd is a stage mining company. The primary business activity is the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The firm is focused on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill that will produce a bulk concentrate for shipment to a refinery that the company plans to construct in Saskatchewan. The products will be used to produce cobalt chemicals at the refinery which is used to make high-performance rechargeable batteries, bismuth metals and chemicals, and gold. The firm also owns the Sue- Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit. The firm also maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite deposits in northwest British Columbia. The company generates no revenue.