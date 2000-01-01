Company Profile

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is a Hong Kong-based real estate company that invests in retail properties. The company's portfolio primarily includes shopping malls and car parking spaces, which are located across different areas of Hong Kong. The trust generates the majority of revenue from rents, with the remaining revenue from utility charges, management fees, car park revenue, license fees, and other sources. Fortune REIT's major tenants include supermarkets, banking, and real estate services companies, restaurants, convenience stores, and general retailers.