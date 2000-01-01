Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (SEHK:778)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 778
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 778
- Market CapHKD17.322bn
- SymbolSEHK:778
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Retail
- Currency
- ISINSG1O33912138
Company Profile
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust primarily invests in retail properties. The company's portfolio includes shopping malls and car parking spaces, located across different areas of Hong Kong.