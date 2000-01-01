Fortunet e-Commerce Group Ltd (SEHK:1039)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1039

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1039

  • Market CapHKD651.940m
  • SymbolSEHK:1039
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3642E1008

Company Profile

Fortunet e-Commerce Group Ltd is engaged in electronic commerce business through cross-border electronic distribution platforms and mobile applications sourcing, importing and channeling authentic goods from suppliers abroad.

Latest 1039 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .