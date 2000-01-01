Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FET
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FET
- Market Cap$184.480m
- SymbolNYSE:FET
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINUS34984V1008
Company Profile
Forum Energy Technologies Inc is an oil and gas company that manufactures and distributes products and engages in aftermarket services and related operations. The company serves the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors.