Forward Air Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:FWRD)
North American company
- Market Cap$2.112bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:FWRD
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorIntegrated Freight & Logistics
- ISINUS3498531017
Company Profile
Forward Air Corp is an asset-light freight and logistics company. The company's operating segment includes Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. It generates maximum revenue from the Expedited Freight segment. Expedited Freight segment operates a comprehensive national network to provide expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL (less-than-truckload) services. It also offers customers local pick-up and delivery and other services including final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.Forward Air Corp serves in the logistics industry based in the United States. It is a provider of time-definite truck transportation to the North American deferred air freight shipping market.