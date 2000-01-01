Company Profile

Forward Industries Inc is a provider of carrying and protective solutions. It designs and distributes product protection for handheld electronic devices. Forward Industries sells soft-sided carrying cases for blood glucose diagnostic kits and portable consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, personal computers, notebooks and Global Positioning System devices. It also offers bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC and other synthetic materials. The company sells its products globally and generates its revenue from the sale of protective solutions for diabetic products. It generates the majority of its revenue from Hong Kong.Forward Industries Inc is engaged in the designing, marketing and distribution of protective solutions for hand held electronic devices. The Company's protective solutions include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps and other accessories.