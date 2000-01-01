Forward Partners Group (LSE:FWD)

UK company
Company Info - FWD

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:FWD
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BKPGBB09

Company Profile

Forward Partners Group PLC is a venture capital firm, specializing in supporting high-growth, early-stage technology businesses. Its investment objective is to generate net asset growth for Shareholders through investing in, providing financing to, and cultivating the development of early-stage high-growth potential digital businesses.

