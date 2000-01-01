Forward Partners Group (LSE:FWD)
UK company
- Market Cap£0.000m
- SymbolLSE:FWD
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINGB00BKPGBB09
Forward Partners Group PLC is a venture capital firm, specializing in supporting high-growth, early-stage technology businesses. Its investment objective is to generate net asset growth for Shareholders through investing in, providing financing to, and cultivating the development of early-stage high-growth potential digital businesses.