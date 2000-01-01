Forward Pharma A/S ADR (NASDAQ:FWP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FWP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FWP
- Market Cap$40.400m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FWP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS34986J1051
Company Profile
Forward Pharma A/S is a Danish biopharmaceutical company preparing to initiate a clinical trial using FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate, or DMF, for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, or MS, patients.