FOS Capital Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:FOS)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FOS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FOS

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:FOS
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorElectrical Equipment & Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000149312

Company Profile

FOS Capital Ltd is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of commercial, retail and industrial lighting solutions. It derives revenues from the supply of lighting to electrical wholesalers.

Latest FOS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .