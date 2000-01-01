Company Profile

Fosun International is an investment holding company with business divisions that include happiness, health, and wealth. Most of its revenue comes from the happiness segment, which includes tourism and leisure clubs, fashion, and consumer products. The company’s health segment includes pharmaceuticals, medical services, healthcare management, and healthcare products. The wealth segment is divided into three subsegments of insurance, finance, and investment. Fosun operates internationally, and nearly all company revenue comes from mainland China. A significant portion of revenue also comes from Portugal.Fosun International Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the operation of and investment in the insurance businesses. Its segments are Insurance, Investment, Wealth management, Health, Happiness, Property development and sales, and Resources.