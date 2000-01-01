Company Profile

Founder Holdings Ltd is engaged in software development and systems integration. It operates in the business division of the provision of software development and system integration and information products distribution. Geographically, the company operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China and other countries, of which key revenue is generated from Mainland China. The group serves in the fields of printing, media, publishing, big data and fonts library.Founder Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company which engages in software development, systems integration, and information products distribution activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally.