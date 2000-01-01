Fountain SA (EURONEXT:FOU)

Company Info - FOU

  • Market Cap€4.150m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:FOU
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFood Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0003752665

Company Profile

Fountain SA is a Belgium-based company engaged in the distribution of drinks and snacks vending machine for organizations. The company operates in over 25 countries.Fountain SA along with its subsidiaries is engaged in production & marketing of hot beverage dispensers & their consumables such as coffee, tea, chocolates, bouillons & soups packages in cartridges & capsules for small and medium sized enterprises.

