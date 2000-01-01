Company Profile

Fountain Set (Holdings) Ltd and its subsidiaries are circularly knitted fabric manufacturers. It provides vertically integrated operations in fabric knitting, dyeing, printing, and finishing. In addition, the group's product range also includes garments. The company supplies knitted fabric to garment manufacturers for apparel products like sportswear, casual wear, sleepwear and inner wear. The operating segments of the company are Production and sales of dyed fabrics and yarns, and Production and sales of garments. The group operates in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Korea, Sri Lanka, America, Europe and Others and it generates the majority of its revenue from Production and sales of dyed fabrics and yarns segment.